Following are the top stories:

DEL63 3RDLD LD MAHARASHTRA President's rule imposed in Maharashtra; Cong says no final decision on Sena proposal till CMP formulated

New Delhi/Mumbai: President's rule was imposed in Maharashtra on Tuesday evening amid a political impasse, after Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari in a report to the Centre stated that formation of a stable government was impossible in the current situation despite all his efforts, drawing flak from non-BJP parties.

LGD19 SHIVSENA-4THLD SC Sena moves SC against governor's refusal to give more time, declined urgent hearing

New Delhi: The Shiv Sena on Tuesday moved the Supreme Court challenging the Maharashtra governor's decision of not granting it three days to submit the letter of support for government formation in the state but failed to get an urgent hearing in the matter.

BOM45 MH-GOVT-2ND LD CONG-NCP No decision on backing Shiv Sena yet, policies must be decided

first: Cong-NCP Mumbai: The Congress and NCP said on

Tuesday evening that they had not taken any decision about supporting the Shiv Sena to form government in Maharashtra

yet, but will hold further discussions.

DEL45 SENA-HISTORY-ALLIES Sena has history of flirting with political, ideological rivals

New Delhi: From backing Congress candidates in presidential polls to not fielding any contender against NCP chief Sharad Pawar's daughter Supriya Sule to even tying up with ideologically opposite Muslim League, the Shiv Sena has had a history of flirting with 'frenemies'. By Prashant Rangnekar

DEL57 LD GURPURAB Gurpurab celebrated with religious fervour, lakhs offer prayers at gurdwaras across country

New Delhi/Chandigarh: Lakhs of devotees thronged brightly-lit gurdwaras across the country on Tuesday to pay obeisance to Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary, with the epicentre of celebrations being at the holy city of Sultanpur Lodhi.

DEL60 DL-2NDLD AIR QUALITY Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday

New Delhi: The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.

DEL64 MHA-LD NGO FCRA registration of 1,807 NGOs cancelled in 2019 for violation of laws

New Delhi: Over 1,800 NGOs and academic institutes found to be violating laws pertaining to foreign funding have been banned by the government from receiving overseas funds this year, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL26 AYODHYA-LD KARTIK PURNIMA Kartik Purnima: Devotees take holy dip amid high security in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A large number of devotees began taking a holy dip in the Sarayu river on Kartik Purnima amid tight security in Ayodhya on Tuesday, the first religious congregation in the temple town since the judgement in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Barbi Masjid case. By Kunal Dutt

DEL44 ED-LAVASA-SON

EC Ashok Lavasa's son, linked firm under ED scanner for FEMA violations New Delhi: Election Commissioner Ashok Lavasa's son Abir and a firm linked to him have come on the radar of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged violations of forex regulations, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL54 MANGESHKAR- LD HEALTH

'Lata Mangeshkar's condition critical, slowly improving' Mumbai: Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar, who has been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a hospital here after complaining of breathing difficulty, is still in a "critical" condition but is "slowly improving", hospital sources said.

DEL62 LJP-LD JH-POLLS

LJP to contest 50 seats in Jharkhand on its own: Chirag Paswan New Delhi: Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan announced on Tuesday that his party will contest 50 seats in the Jharkhand assembly elections on its own after his efforts to ally with the BJP, its senior partner in Bihar, went in vain.

DEL67 JK-LD ENCOUNTER

LeT militant killed in encounter in J-K's Ganderbal district, Army soldier injured Srinagar: A Lashkar-e-Taiba militant was killed and an Army soldier injured in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Tuesday, police said.

DEL52 JK-LD ACCIDENT

16 dead as passenger vehicle falls into gorge in J-K's Doda Jammu: Sixteen people, including five women and three children, were killed on Tuesday when a passenger vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district, police said.

FOREIGN

FGN15 OMAN-INDIANS Six workers, believed to be Indians, killed at Oman construction site

Dubai: At least six construction workers, believed to be Indian nationals, were killed in Oman when they were buried at an excavation site of a water pipeline project due to heavy rains.

