Hyderabad: Police arrests Maoist couple for unlawful activities

The LB Nagar Police on Tuesday arrested a Maoist couple for their alleged participation in unlawful activities while being on bail. The arrested couple has been identified as Narla Ravi Sharma, 54, and his wife Bellapu Anuradha, 56, the natives of Vishalandhra Colony in Mansoorabad of LB Nagar, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a special police team conducted searches in the residence of the couple and found that incriminating Maoist literature, three laptops, pen drives, memory cards and correspondence letters with the Maoists. All the said items have been seized by the police. Sharma alias Rahul, who came in contact with one Mekala Damodar Reddy of CPI (ML) People's Unity in 1984, was arrested in two cases in 1988, including setting ablaze an RTC bus in Hyderabad.

A total of 16 cases were registered against him -- 11 in Jharkhand, four in Hyderabad and one at Chintapalli Visakhapatnam Rural. Sharma was actively involved in the formation of All India Forum against Hindutva Fascist Offensive in February 2019 in Delhi. "He is continuing his war against the state and actively promoting revolutionary activities," police said.

Based on the evidence, the couple was booked under sections 120(B) r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 10, 13, 18, 18(B) and 20 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act 1967 and Section 8(1)(2) of Telangana State Public Security Act, 2012. (ANI)

