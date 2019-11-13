J-K: BSF, CISF recruitment rally for youth in Samba

A recruitment rally was organised by the BSF and the CISF on Wednesday for the youth of Jammu and Kashmir. Scores of youth reached the BSF campus here to submit their application forms. The last date of submitting applications is November 14 and recruitments will start from November 16.

"We have got a chance to get into the BSF. The government started the recruitment process after the Union Territories were created. The youth will get to serve the country. I will request everyone to focus on their future," Vikas Sharma, a candidate told ANI. Another candidate, a 21-year-old girl, said: "It is my childhood dream to get into the security forces. I have worked hard for this. I am confident that I will be selected."

Jammu and Kashmir officially became a Union Territory on October 31 after the government abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to the region. The Centre also bifurcated the erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state into two Union Territories - Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. (ANI)

