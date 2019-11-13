International Development News
Development News Edition

People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality dips to severe category

As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 11:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 11:47 IST
People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality dips to severe category
People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality dips to severe category. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'. "The government should find out the reasons behind what is causing this pollution. People will start dying soon if it does not take any steps soon. We can't breathe and it seems that we are being poisoned," said Mohammed, a resident of the city.

"The poor air quality causes a burning sensation in the eyes while exercising in the morning. People still come out for Yoga, as they can't stop their morning exercises. People are aware that it can increase their problems but they cannot just sit in their homes," said Ramnath, another Delhi resident. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 467 at 7:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

"We are facing many health problems like breathing issues and throat pain. We come out early in the morning to exercise regardless of the poor air quality. We have to look after our health. The air quality has deteriorated which is causing a major problem to old people and children," another city resident, Sunny Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

GCPL s BBLUNT Re-energizes Growth With a Keen Eye on E-commerce and New Innovations in Their Hair Care and Styling Range

MUMBAI, Nov. 12, 2019 PRNewswire -- BBLUNT, a premium hair care and styling products range from the house of Godrej Consumer Products Limited GCPL, is vying for significant growth with an aggressive e-commerce first strategy. Over time, th...

Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan

Union Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious fu...

TN: Construction work of new Pamban Rail Bridge in full swing

Construction work on the new 2.05 km Pamban Railway Bridge in Mandapam, which will connect Rameswaram to the mainland in Tamil Nadu, was in full swing on Wednesday. The construction work began on Saturday, following a Bhoomi Pooja.Speaking ...

Turkish police arrest journalist Altan a week after his release

Turkish police detained prominent journalist and author Ahmet Altan late on Tuesday, a week after he was released from prison in his retrial on coup-related charges, Istanbul police said. Before his release last Monday, the 69-year-old had ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019