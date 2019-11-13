People of Delhi-NCR region continue to suffer as air quality dips to severe category

As the air quality in Delhi and the NCR region entered the 'Severe' category on Wednesday morning residents of National Capital felt that they were being 'poisoned'. "The government should find out the reasons behind what is causing this pollution. People will start dying soon if it does not take any steps soon. We can't breathe and it seems that we are being poisoned," said Mohammed, a resident of the city.

"The poor air quality causes a burning sensation in the eyes while exercising in the morning. People still come out for Yoga, as they can't stop their morning exercises. People are aware that it can increase their problems but they cannot just sit in their homes," said Ramnath, another Delhi resident. According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the overall air quality of the national capital docked at 467 at 7:00 AM on Wednesday morning.

"We are facing many health problems like breathing issues and throat pain. We come out early in the morning to exercise regardless of the poor air quality. We have to look after our health. The air quality has deteriorated which is causing a major problem to old people and children," another city resident, Sunny Singh said. (ANI)

