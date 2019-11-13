Rajasthan: Manager of Jalore Cooperative Land Development Bank arrested for taking bribe

A manager of the Jalore Cooperative Land Development Bank was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Meena. He had demanded a bribe from a person named Narayan Vishnoi for issuing him a loan waiver certificate, they said.

Vishnoi's loan was waived under a state government scheme. After verification of the complaint, a team of the anti-corruption bureau trapped the manager and placed him under arrest under the prevention of corruption act, an ACB official said.

