Rajasthan: Manager of Jalore Cooperative Land Development Bank arrested for taking bribe

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 12:21 IST
A manager of the Jalore Cooperative Land Development Bank was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 5,000 in Rajasthan's Jalore district on Tuesday, officials said. The accused has been identified as Mukesh Kumar Meena. He had demanded a bribe from a person named Narayan Vishnoi for issuing him a loan waiver certificate, they said.

Vishnoi's loan was waived under a state government scheme. After verification of the complaint, a team of the anti-corruption bureau trapped the manager and placed him under arrest under the prevention of corruption act, an ACB official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

