Palakkad rape case: Kerala HC accepts plea challenging acquittal of accused

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday accepted the appeal of victims' mother in Palakkad rape case through. She has challenged the acquittal of the accused. The court also issued a notice to the accused and the government.

In October, a Special Court acquitted three accused in the alleged sexual assault and murder of two minor girls in Walayar in 2017. Three persons had allegedly raped a 9-year-old and a 13-year-old girl, who were sisters, in Palakkad. The police had arrested three men identified as V Madhu, Shibu, and M Madhu and charged them under various Sections of the Protection of Child against Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

The 13-year-old minor girl allegedly committed suicide in January 2017 while the younger 9-year-old girl was found dead almost two months later. The post mortem had found that both the girls were subjected to sexual assault. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)