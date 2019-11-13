International Development News
Development News Edition

West Bengal: Locals in South 24 Parganas protest against arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo

The locals of Namkhana village here on Wednesday staged a protest against the arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was there to take note of the situation of the cyclone-affected area.

  • ANI
  • |
  • South 21 Parganas (West Bengal)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 15:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 15:59 IST
West Bengal: Locals in South 24 Parganas protest against arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo
Union Minister Babul Supriyo (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

The locals of Namkhana village here on Wednesday staged a protest against the arrival of Union Minister Babul Supriyo, who was there to take note of the situation of the cyclone-affected area. The locals raised slogans like 'Babul Supriyo Go Back' during the protest, while the police in the area attempted to control the crowd.

Supriyo is known to constantly clash with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, most recently on the issues of NRC and security in Visva Bharti University. Supriyo was also allegedly heckled and assaulted by a section of students at Jadavpur University (JU) on September 19, when he went there to participate in an event organised by the ABVP, the student wing of RSS.

The severe cyclonic storm Bulbul ravaged the South 24 Parganas region in the state on Sunday. Due to the speedy winds, several trees were uprooted and roads were blocked forcing the administration to carry out road clearance work. At least seven persons have died and 4.65 lakh people have been affected due to the cyclone in the state, according to West Bengal's Department of Disaster Management and Civil Defence. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UKCloud announces new Cyber protection service CloudSOC

UKCloud, the multi-cloud experts dedicated to making transformation happen across UK public sector, has today announced its latest offering CloudSOC. This is a brand-new service from UKCloud providing an end-to-end cyber protection capabil...

LCA Tejas' naval variant makes successful night-time arrested landing at SBTF Goa

A night-time arrested landing of light combat aircraft LCA Navy was successfully carried out at Shore Based Test Facility SBTF Goa, Defence Research and Development Organisation DRDO said on Wednesday. The arrested landing of the naval vari...

Soccer-Court finds Etuhu guilty of attempted match-fixing in Sweden

An appeals court has found former Premier League player Dickson Etuhu guilty of attempting to fix a match in Swedens top division, overturning the verdict of a lower court.The case centered on allegations that the 37-year-old Etuhu, who has...

Far-right German lawmaker ousted as committee head over anti-Semitism

German lawmakers on Wednesday ousted a member of the far-right opposition Alternative for Germany AfD as head of a parliamentary committee after he made comments widely condemned as anti-Semitic.The unprecedented move highlights growing con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019