International Development News
Development News Edition

Gang stealing fuel from vehicles on expressways busted, 3 held

  • PTI
  • |
  • Noida
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 16:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 16:25 IST
Gang stealing fuel from vehicles on expressways busted, 3 held

Three alleged members of an inter-state gang that targeted vehicles on expressways for fuel were arrested in Greater Noida early on Wednesday, police said. The accused were held around 12.30 am by officials from the Dankaur police station after a chase on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway, which connects Ghaziabad to Faridabad via Noida and Greater Noida, they said.

"The gang was active in National Capital Region and has been working for a few years now in Noida, Greater Noida, Ghaziabad, Gurgaon, Hapur, Moradabad. They roamed in their modified-truck on the Yamuna Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway and Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and target vehicles, including trucks for fuel," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "They used rubber pipes to transfer oil from vulnerable vehicles and transferred it to drums kept in their truck. Later, they would sell the oil in far off places to unauthorised fuel seller," he told reporters.

Three men arrested have been identified as Kallu, Mustafa and Bablu, all between 35 and 45 years of age, while two of their partners are at large, Singh said. Around 300 litres of stolen fuel and Rs 10,000 were seized from their possession and their truck has been impounded, he added.

Singh said earlier also the district police has arrested a couple of gangs with similar modus operandi which had led them to information about this trio. An FIR has been registered in the case at the Dankaur police station and further proceedings are underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

IOM evaluating needs of displaced persons affected by floods in Bangui

Heavy rains falling in Bangui, Central African Republic, since 21 October, continue to cause significant material damage and make more vulnerable a population already affected by repeated cycles of violence since 2013. Such heavy rains are ...

UPDATE 4-Australian High Court agrees to hear ex-Vatican treasurer's sex offences appeal

Australias High Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a final appeal from Vatican treasurer George Pell over his conviction for sexually assaulting two teenaged choir boys. Pell, who is in jail serving a six-year sentence handed down by a lower...

WB: Massive fire at toy godown in Siliguri under control

A massive fire that had broken out at a toy godown at Hakimpara here on Wednesday morning was brought under control by fire personnel and locals within a few hours. Six fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control with...

Backed by doctors, 'Himank' men brave difficult terrain to connect DBO with 'all-weather road'

Braving extreme cold conditions and a treacherous terrain, men and machines of the Border Roads Organisations BRO Project Himank are working hard to construct an all-weather road to connect Daulat Beg Oldie DBO, a forward post along the Ind...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019