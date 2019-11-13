International Development News
Nagaland assembly forum seeks neighbouring states cooperation

  • PTI
  • Dimapur
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 17:36 IST
  • Created: 13-11-2019 17:36 IST
An all party forum of Nagaland Assembly comprising Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio and Opposition leader T R Zeliang among others, on Wednesday appealed to the neighbouring states to extend cooperation for successful conclusion of the Naga peace process that will enable calm and stability in the entire region. The appeal was made by Joint Legislators Forum (JLF) of Nagaland assembly following a resolution adopted during its consultative meeting held at Dimapur.

The six-point resolution was signed by chief minister Rio, Zeliang, Speaker in-charge Sharingain Longkumer, Lok Sabha MP Tokheho Yepthomi and Rajya Sabha member K G Kenye. "We appeal to our neighboring states to build trust and confidence within us so that we can live peacefully under an environment of mutual co-existence and cooperation," the JLF maintained.

Besides, Nagaland, the neighouring states of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh having nagas dominated areas are the stakeholders in the Naga peace settlement process. After centre's Interloculor for peace talks R N Ravi, who is also Governor of Nagaland, held talks with NSCN-IM and others in the national capital in October end the Centre had said it was yet to conclude talks with Naga insurgent groups and would consult all stakeholders including Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh before finalisation of any settlement.

JLF appealed to the Working Committee, Naga National Political Groups and the NSCN-IM to sit across the negotiating table and bury all differences for the greater good of the Naga people and further urged all other groups who are not on board to join the peace process. JLF asserted it will continue to play the role of facilitators and will extend all possible cooperation to ensure that the peace process is successfully concluded with the realisation of a political solution that is honorable and acceptable to the people.

Further it reiterated the August 7, 2019 JLF resolution and appealed to all the stakeholders and the negotiating parties (NNPGs and NSCN-IM),Hohos,Civil Society Organisations, Churches and the people, to foster a spirit of unity and oneness amongst each other to facilitate solution to decades- old Naga crisis that is honourable, acceptable and which recognises uniqueness of history of the Naga people. NNPG, a conglomerate of seven organisations, is holding separate talks to find a solution to the Naga problem.

JLF also appreciated Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and R N Ravi for bringing the talks so far. Further it welcomed the proactive role played by the mass- based organisations, tribal hohos, NGOs, churches,and civil societies who made all out efforts to create a congenial atmosphere to ensure that the negotiations were headed in a positive direction..

