Man killed in celebratory firing in Madhya Pradesh

A man was killed in a celebratory firing during his son's pre-wedding procession at Jagoti village in the district, police said on Wednesday. The incident occurred at a pre-wedding procession that was heading towards a temple in Jagoti, around 30 km from the district headquarters in Madhya Pradesh, Raghvi police station in-charge Shankar Singh Chouhan said.

Shots were fired from a 12 bore gun and one of them hit the groom's father Vikram Singh, the official said, adding that the victim was rushed to the district hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway, he said..

