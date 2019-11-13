Sisters 'missing' from Gr Noida village, elderly woman among 5 accused

Two teenage sisters from a village in Greater Noida have been "missing" from their home since November 5, with their family alleging they have been kidnapped by four young men, police said on Wednesday. The girls are aged 14 and 16, and an FIR for kidnapping has been registered against the four men, all aged around 20, and a 70-year-old woman, the grandmother of one of the accused, the police said.

"The girls went missing on November 5 from Khatana village and the matter was reported to the police on November 8. The main accused and one of his aides is from a nearby village while two accused and the grandmother of one of them is from Khatana village only," Superintendent of Police, Greater Noida, Ranvijay Singh said. "Two of the accused have been taken into custody and the police have tracked the girls along with the main accused somewhere in Noida. The exact location is being worked out and they will be brought back home soon," Singh said.

However, officials privy to the probe suspected it could be a matter of the girls "eloping" with the young men on their will.

