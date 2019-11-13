International Development News
Clerk held for accepting Rs 40,000 bribe

A senior clerk in the officeof Aurangabad Divisional Commissioner in Maharashtra wasarrested on Wednesday for allegedly accepting Rs 40,000 inbribe for extending an official favour, an ACB official said

The accused Sachin Pandit had allegedly demandedRs 50,000 from the complainant, who had sought an appealpending in the divisional commissioner's office to be settledin his favour

"Pandit allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from complainant,but later settled for Rs 40,000. He was arrested when he wasaccepting the amount by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB)," hesaid.

