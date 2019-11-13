International Development News
New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm LUCKNOW DES8 UP-AYODHYA-DEVELOPMENT-PLAN Authorities set to give Ayodhya complete makeover after SC verdict in favour of Ram Temple Lucknow: Authorities are gearing up to give Ayodhya a complete makeover following the Supreme Court verdict in favour of a Ram temple, with plans to build resorts, a five-star hotel, international bus terminal and an airport. AYODHYA DEL22 UP-AYODHYA-TRUST No need for govt to set up trust for Ram temple as one already exists: Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas chief Ayodhya: There is no need for the government to set up a new trust for the Ram Temple as directed by the Supreme Court because the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas already exists, its president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das said on Monday. NEW DELHI DEL5 DL-LD AIR QUALITY (R) Delhi-NCR's air quality nears 'emergency' zone, odd-even back but schools remain open New Delhi: Delhi-NCR gasped for breath on Wednesday as the noxious smog resulting from raging farm fires and unfavourable weather pushed pollution levels in the region towards the "emergency" zone for the third time in the last 15 days. CHANDIGARH DES45 PB- LD AIR QUALITY Punjab, Haryana gasp for breath as air quality deteriorates Chandigarh: Several districts in Punjab and Haryana reported air quality indices in the "severe" and "very poor" categories on Wednesday even as the number of stubble-burning incidents dropped in the two agrarian states over the past few days.

CHANDIGARH DES25 HR-CABINET-EXPANSION Haryana cabinet expansion on Thursday Chandigarh: The first expansion of the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Haryana cabinet will take place on Thursday, an official spokesman said. NEW DELHI DEL48 DL-JNU-EC-MEETING JNU decides to give concessions to BPL students, does away with dress code and curfew timings New Delhi: The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Wednesday decided to partially roll back the hostel fee hike "only for students below the poverty line category" and removed the provisions for curfew timings and dress code from the hostel manual.

BARMER DES2 RJ-BENIWAL-STONE PELTING Cong workers pelt stones at Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary's car in Rajasthan Barmer: Union minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Chaudhary faced the ire of Congress workers who allegedly pelted stones at his car while he along with Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MP Hanuman Beniwal were on their way to attend a religious function in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Tuesday night, police said. DEHRADUN DES10 UKD-ARCHERY-IAS Civil Services probationers learn archery, coach says will help them focus Dehradun: Probationary IAS officers are trying their hand at archery during a three-day course, aimed not just at teaching them to score a bullseye. CHANDIGARH NRG11 PB-CORRIDOR-SGPC Simplify registration process for Kartarpur Sahib visit: SGPC Chandigarh: With only a few pilgrims taking the Kartarpur Corridor to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan, the SGPC on Wednesday blamed the online registration process for the low turnout, asserting that the procedure should be simplified.

CHANDIGARH DES21 PB-DISMISSAL Five officials dismissed for Rs 2.59cr-MGNREGA scam in Punjab Chandigarh: The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered dismissal of five employees of the Rural Development Department for their alleged involvement in the Rs 2.59 crore-MGNREGA scam. LEH DES20 JK-LADAKH-DBO Backed by doctors, 'Himank' men brave difficult terrain to connect DBO with 'all-weather road' Leh: Braving extreme cold conditions and a treacherous terrain, men and machines of the Border Roads Organisation's (BRO) "Project Himank" are working hard to construct an "all-weather road" to connect Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO), a forward post along the India-China border, for a smooth passage of the armed forces personnel an other logistical support.

NEW DELHI DES15 DL-ARREST-ASSAULT 36-year-old man who slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar in 2011 arrested New Delhi: A man who had allegedly slapped NCP chief Sharad Pawar at a public function in 2011 and disappeared during the course of trial has been arrested again by the police, officials said on Wednesday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

