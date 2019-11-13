International Development News
Development News Edition

India terms as 'fake' reports in Bangla media of PM congratulating CJI over Ayodhya ruling

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 20:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 20:46 IST
India terms as 'fake' reports in Bangla media of PM congratulating CJI over Ayodhya ruling

India on Wednesday termed as "malicious" and "fake" reports circulating in a section of the Bangladeshi media that Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi over the Ayodhya verdict. External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar condemned those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake news, saying it was an attempt to undermine friendship between people of India and Bangladesh.

"We strongly condemn those responsible for deliberately spreading such fake and malicious news, to divide communities, create disharmony and undermine friendship between the people of India and Bangladesh," Kumar tweeted. The Indian High Commission in Dhaka, in a statement, too said the letter is completely fake.

"It has come to the notice of the High Commission that a letter said to have been written by Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to Chief Justice of India is being circulated in the local media," the High Commission said. "This letter is completely fake and malicious. It is intended to mislead people in Bangladesh and create social disharmony," it said.

The High Commission said it was "most egregious" and "wrong" on part of those who are deliberately circulating fake and incorrect information to create misunderstanding about India in the public domain. A section of the media in Bangladesh reported that Modi congratulated the Chief Justice of India over the Ayodhya verdict.

The Supreme Court on Saturday backed the construction of a Ram temple by a government trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and ruled that an alternative five-acre plot must be found for a mosque in the holy town.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Amid unrest, Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans

In the small basement of a two-story building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The stoc...

2 proclaimed offenders arrested by Delhi police's special cell

Two men, proclaimed offenders under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crimes Act MCOCA and other cases of murder and robbery, have been arrested here, police said on Wednesday. Roshan 27 and Sukhvinder 26 are active members of the notori...

UPDATE 1-Sterling steady as hopes of Conservative election win overshadow weak data

The pound traded stable on Wednesday as weak economic data, which should hurt sterling, were more than offset by supportive political developments in Britain.Average weekly earnings rose at a weaker pace in the three months to September in ...

UPDATE 1-Test administrator pleads guilty, parent faces sentencing over U.S. college scam

A former college entrance exam administrator pleaded guilty to participating in a vast college admissions cheating and fraud scheme on Wednesday, the same day a wealthy parent is set to face sentencing for his role in the scandal. Federal p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019