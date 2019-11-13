International Development News
Development News Edition

India, US begin first tri-services exercise

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 21:10 IST
India, US begin first tri-services exercise

In reflection of growing congruence in bilateral defence ties, armed forces of India and the US on Wednesday began their first tri-services exercise on the Eastern seaboard. The nine-day humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) exercise code-named 'Tiger Triumph' is aimed at developing inter-operability between the militaries of the two countries in HADR operations, officials said.

Key assets of Indian Navy, Army and the Indian Air Force have been deployed for the exercise. Indian Naval ships Jalashwa, Airavat and Sandhayak will be part of the exercise, said officials, adding the IAF has deployed MI-17 helicopters among others.

The US is represented by US Navy ship Germantown with troops from US Third Marine Division. Indo-US defence ties are on an upswing and both New Delhi and Washington have said they are committed to expanding these further.

Both sides have also been pushing for joint venture and collaboration between private sectors of the two countries in defence manufacturing. In June 2016, the US had designated India a "Major Defence Partner," intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

SEFI serves professional interest of special educators: Kalpagiri, National Convener

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Sudan's bourse maps out expansion plans amid uncertainty

In the small basement of a two-storey building next to Khartoums central bus station, around 40 smartly dressed men and women gather around terminals for an hour a day with one eye on the future of Sudans fledgling financial market. The sto...

UPDATE 1-'Plan B': Pakistan anti-government protesters leave capital to block roads countrywide

Anti-government protesters in Pakistan called off a two-week sit-in on the capitals main highway on Wednesday, but began what they called a Plan B aimed at crippling the countrys roads and ousting Prime Minister Imran Khan. The protests, le...

FACTBOX-Quotes and reaction to the Trump impeachment hearing

Wednesday marked a new and unparalleled chapter in Donald Trumps tumultuous presidency, as a Democratic-led impeachment probe in the U.S. Congress went public with televised hearings into allegations about Trumps dealings with Ukraine.The f...

Man arrested for abducting 22-year-old from Rohini

One person was arrested for allegedly stabbing a 22-year-old man after abducting him from Rohini on Wednesday, police said. The arrested, Kasim, was found involved in six other cases, they said, adding that the victim, Sunny, is undergoing ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019