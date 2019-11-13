International Development News
Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh beginning from Thursday during which he will review security preparedness and carry out his engagements in the region.

Rajnath Singh on two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh from tomorrow
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh beginning from Thursday during which he will review security preparedness and carry out his engagements in the region. Singh will also visit Tawang on Thursday to review security preparedness, and will lay a wreath at the Tawang War Memorial, Defence Ministry officials said.

On Friday, the Defence Minister will visit an Army post in Bum La area. He will also inaugurate an important river bridge there, officials added. The Bum La Pass is located at a height of more than 4,500 metres above sea level and is strategically important for India as it was this route through which China's People's Liberation Army invaded India in 1962. (ANI)

