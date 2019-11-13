International Development News
Odd-even returns after three-day break, 552 violators fined

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 13-11-2019 21:55 IST
  Created: 13-11-2019 21:55 IST
A total of 552 challans were issued for violations of odd-even rules on Wednesday as the road rationing scheme returned after a three-day break for Sunday and Guru Nanak Dev's 550th birth anniversary. According to official data, 552 challans were issued by the teams of traffic police(308), transport (166) and revenue (78) departments from 8 AM to 8 PM, when the restrictions are in force.

The scheme is not operational on Sunday. Also, there was an overall exemption on Monday and Tuesday so that people can commute without hassles on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikhism. The government announced the odd-even restrictions would be implemented from November 4-15 to combat severe air pollution in the city. A total of 3,834 challans have been issued in the past seven days.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Wednesday the scheme could be extended by his government, if needed, in view of the deteriorating air pollution situation. total of 532 violators of odd-even rules were challaned on the first day of the scheme on November 4. The highest number of challans (709) were issued on November 6.

The violators of odd-even rules are slapped with a fine of Rs 4,000. Under the rule, non-transport vehicles having odd and even last digits of registration number ply on odd and even dates, respectively.

The Delhi government has claimed a high percentage of compliance of the scheme by motorists in the city. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia went on to say people were "religiously" following the odd-even rule. The scheme is an emergency measure that comes into force as a graded action response when air quality stays in 'severe plus' category for more than 48 hours.

However, this year the Delhi government announced its implementation from November 4, as a proactive approach under its winter action plan to combat high level of air pollution caused by crop stubble-burning in neighbouring states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

