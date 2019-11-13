Body of man found in Delhi park

The body of a 29-year-old man with head injuries was found in a park in northeast Delhi's Jyoti Nagar area on Wednesday, police said. The deceased has been identified as Mayank Dubey, a resident of Delhi's East Gokulpur.

He owned a mobile accessories shop earlier and sold the store last month, they said. Police were informed around 3 pm regarding the recovery of the body in Picnic Park, near the Fire Station on Loni road.

On reaching the spot, police found the body of a man lying in a pool of blood with severe head injuries, police said. With the help of documents including the victim's Aadhaar card, Driving Licence and PAN card, his identity was ascertained as Mayank Dubey. Other valuables, including purse, credit and debit cards were found intact, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Ved Prakash Surya.

He was taken to GTB hospital, where he was declared brought dead, he said. A case of murder was registered and investigation has been initiated, the police said.

No CCTV cameras are installed in the park to help identify the accused and ascertain the sequence of events, the police said, adding they are probing all angles including that of enmity to find out motive of the killing.

