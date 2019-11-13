International Development News
Development News Edition

80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore

  • PTI
  • |
  • Balasore
  • |
  • Updated: 13-11-2019 23:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-11-2019 23:30 IST
80 fall sick after toxic gas leaks from prawn processing plant in Odisha's Balasore
Image Credit: Videoblocks

At least 80 people, mostly women workers, fell ill after a toxic gas leaked from a prawn processing plant in Khantapada area in Odisha's Balasore district on Wednesday evening. The incident took place at around 8 pm when the gas, suspected to be ammonia, leaked from the plant located at Panapana, mostly affecting workers of the factory who complained of breathing problem, a police officer said.

"As per preliminary information, it is suspected that ammonia gas leaked at the processing unit and things will be clear after thorough examination," he said. The affected people were taken to the Khantapada primary health centre and 50 of them were later shifted to the district headquarters hospital here, the officer said.

Fire brigade personnel from Balasore reached the spot near national highway 16-- about 20 km from here. Doctors said the situation is under control and many of the affected people were being discharged after first aid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

Will Vodafone shut down in India? CEO says situation 'critical'

Global economy 'breakdown' seen putting more workers at risk of slavery

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Trump slams impeachment proceedings as 'witch hunt'

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday described the impeachment proceedings against him as witch hunt and said that he was too busy to watch it. Its a witch hunt. Its a hoax. Im too busy to watch it. So, Im sure Ill get a report, Trump tol...

PM Modi meets Chinese President Xi in Brazil, holds bilateral talks

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met Chinese President Xi Jinping here and discussed ways to strengthen bilateral ties, over a month after the two leaders held their second informal summit in India. Modi, who is in Brazil for the 1...

UPDATE 2-UK PM Johnson promises to end 'unbearable' uncertainty around Brexit

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday promised he would end the unbearable uncertainty around Brexit if he wins a Dec. 12 election, saying that political paralysis was affecting investment decisions in the country. On a campaign...

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations next year.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro to be chief guest at Indias Republic Day celebrations next year....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019