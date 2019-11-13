International Development News
LJP releases second list of 5 candidates for Jharkhand Assembly polls

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand.

LJP is only contesting the upcoming Jharkhand assembly elections on 50 seats. Image Credit: ANI

Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) on Wednesday released the second list of five candidates for the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand. According to the statement released by party secretary-general Abdul Khaliq, candidates Birendra Pradhan will contest from Jarmundi constituency, Bablu Sagar Munda from Barkagaon, Sailendranath Dwiwedi from Sindri, Kedar Paswan from Jamua and Naim Ansari from Ramgarh.

Newly-appointed party president Chirag Paswan had on Tuesday announced that the LJP will only be contesting the upcoming elections in the state on 50 seats. The 81-member Jharkhand assembly will go to polls in five phases between November 30 and December 20 and the votes will be counted on December 23. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

