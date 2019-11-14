International Development News
Vision document soon to ensure 50 pc value addition to metals

  PTI
  Bhubaneswar
  Updated: 14-11-2019 09:38 IST
  • Created: 14-11-2019 09:29 IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik (file photo)

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has said that his government will soon unveil a vision document to ensure 50 percent value addition to the metals produced in the state for the development of the downstream sector. The chief minister said Odisha is marching ahead on the path of industrial development as it has promulgated several progressive and sector-specific policies.

"My Government is coming up with a Vision Document which aims at more than 50 percent value addition to the metals produced in the state for the downstream development," Patnaik said while inaugurating the Enterprise Odisha 2019 here on Wednesday. The state government has taken up several proactive measures to create an industry-led ecosystem of value addition, sustainable employment generation, and revenue augmentation as it focused on 5Ts Transparency, Technology, Time and Teamwork for achieving Transformational goals, he said.

"I would encourage all large industries as well as MSMEs to work together in developing a robust downstream ecosystem in the state, which will lead to immense employment opportunities, as envisaged in the Vision 2030 for downstream development," Patnaik said. He said an investment intent of more than Rs 4 lakh crore cropped up during the Make in Odisha Conclave 2018.

"Ninty one proposals have already been approved and these projects are at various stages of implementation," Patnaik said adding that the next edition of the event, Make in Odisha Conclave will be held next year. Speaking at the event, Rahul Sharma, CEO Alumina Business, Vedanta Ltd, said Odisha with a lions share of the country's coal and mineral reserve is perfectly poised to tap its natural resources.

"Abundance of natural resources, excellent infrastructure and its strategic location in the East coast makes Odisha a potential mining and manufacturing powerhouse of the world. This will help Odisha emerge as a USD 1 trillion economy by 2030," Sharma said. He claimed Odishas mineral potential has a direct influence on the economy of India and World Trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

