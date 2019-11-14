Hopeful that SC will uphold its 2018 verdict on Sabarimala: Trupti Desai

Pune-based women's rights activist Trupti Desai on Thursday expressed hope that the Supreme Court will repeat its last year judgement, which allowed women of all ages to worship in the Sabarimala temple in Kerala. "Today's decision of the supreme is very important. We hope that the supreme court will upheld the 2018 verdict because this is right of women. The decision will be the big step for women empowerment," Desai said while speaking to ANI.

Citing incidents of violence that occurred last year after top court's verdict on Sabarimala temple, she said: "Whatever will be the decision of the Supreme court, everybody should accept that." She asserted that women should get the right to pray and equality.

Desai said if the judgement comes in favour of women, she will soon announce the date of visiting Kerala. The Supreme Court is slated to announce the verdict on the batch of review petition against its order concerning the entry of women of all ages in Sabarimala temple on Thursday morning.The Sabrimala verdict will be delivered by a constitution bench comprising Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Rohinton Fali Nariman, A M Khanwilkar, D Y Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra.Last year, the apex court in a landmark 4:1 ruling had set aside decades-old restrictions on the entry of women of age between 10 to 15 years inside the temple. The verdict had sparked a series of protest across the state. This lead to the filing of over 60 petitions seeking review of the top court's order. The petitions challenged the authority of the court to intervene in a belief of the people. (ANI)

