International Development News
Development News Edition

Pol parties in Ker welcome SC decision to refer Sabarimala

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 12:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 12:06 IST
Pol parties in Ker welcome SC decision to refer Sabarimala

Political parties in Kerala on Thursday welcomed the Supreme Court decision to refer its September 28, 2018 order allowing women of all ages into the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala to a larger bench. Hailing the verdict, Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala asked the Left-led state government "not to create issues" by providing security and taking women in the banned age group to offer worship at the Ayyappa temple.

"Just because there is no stay of the September 28 verdict, the LDF government must try not to create issues by providing security and allowing women to enter Sabarimala. The state government must not implement its earlier agenda of taking women in the banned age group to the hill shrine," he said.

The Supreme Court on Thursday said restrictions on women in religious places was not limited to Sabarimala alone and was prevalent in other religions as well as it referred all review pleas to a larger seven-judge bench. Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi, reading the verdict on behalf of himself and Justices A M Khanwilkar and Indu Malhotra, said the larger bench will decide all such religious issues relating to Sabarimala, entry of women in mosques and practice of female genital mutilation in the Dawoodi Bohra community.

The state government was yet to react on the decision. Former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy said the new decision will help in protecting the faith of devotees.

He also hoped the pilgrimage season will be peaceful. Pandalam Royal family member Sasikumar Varma, one of the petitioners, said he was happy with the apex court's decision to review the September 28 verdict allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple.

"The court understood the feelings of the devotees and transferred the petitions to be reviewed by a seven-judge bench. This means there was some error in the earlier judgment. We feel relieved and happy that the SC has decided to review its earlier verdict. This is Lord Ayyappa's blessing," he said. Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan said the review petitions being referred to a seven-judge bench points to the fact that there was some apparent error in the earlier verdict.

"The government must show restraint and wait for the larger bench's verdict. In case women pilgrims in the banned age group try to offer worship, government must prevent them from doing so," Rajashekharan said. Welcoming the verdict, Kandararu Rajeevaru, Head Priest of the Sabarimala temple, said he respects the SC decision to refer last September's verdict to a 7-judge bench.

"This gives us hope. This will strengthen the beliefs of devotees," he said. Social activist Rahul Easwaran described it as "pro faith judgment".

Nobody should interfere in matters of faith, he added. Kerala had been rocked by violent protests after the LDF government decided to implement the Supreme Court verdict of September 28 last year allowing women of all age groups to offer prayers at the shrine.

The Sabarimala temple will be open from November 16 and the annual two-month-long pilgrim season will begin from November 17..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Russia sets up helicopter base in northern Syria - Defence Ministry TV channel

Russia has begun setting up a helicopter base in the north-eastern Syrian city of Qamishli, the Russian Defence Ministrys Zvezda TV channel said on Thursday.The new base will be protected by surface-to-air missile systems, according to the ...

Gunmen attack police vehicle in Pak; one killed

Unidentified gunmen attacked a police vehicle in northwest Pakistan on Thursday, killing a senior counter-terrorism officer and injuring three others. The incident occurred in the Mian Gujar village of Peshawar district.A Deputy Superintend...

Sarah Michelle Gellar to star in Ellen DeGeneres-produced limited series

Sarah Michelle Gellar has been roped in to star in a limited series thriller Sometimes I Lie, produced by TV personality Ellen DeGeneres. According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is the actors second scripted collaboration with Fox after d...

Sena wonders if PM was kept in loop about 50:50 formula

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Thursday said that had BJP president Amit Shah informed Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the 5050 seat-sharing formula in time, Maharashtra would not have been facing the current political impasse. Raut wo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019