Bihar CM Nitish Kumar pays tribute to mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh on his demise

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday paid tribute to legendary mathematician Vashishtha Narayan Singh after his demise earlier today. "I pay tribute to Vashishtha Narayan Singh. He not only made his name in the academic arena but also brought fame to Bihar. Today he is no more which is sad," Kumar told reporters here.

The mathematician died earlier today in Patna. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Basantpur village of Bhojpur district in Bihar. He graduated from Patna Science College.

Singh received his Ph D on Cycle Vector Space Theory in the United States of America. He worked for a brief period in Nasa and later returned to India in 1971 to teach at IIT Kanpur. (ANI)

