Patna: 5 school children rescued after bus rolls off the edge of road

Five school students were rescued safely on Thursday morning with the help of a crane after their school bus rolled off the edge of the road near Mithapur bus stand here, police said.

"We have rescued all the children. The incident happened due to the negligence of the driver," said Jivan Prasad, Sub-Inspector, Traffic Police.

The bus driver had allegedly stopped the bus near the road's edge before he went to urinate when the incident happened. (ANI)

