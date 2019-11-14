Sand mounds to protect Nehra dam against industrial effluents

Sand mounds will be erected along the Nehra dam in Rajasthan's Pali district to insulate it against industrial effluents, with CCTV cameras keeping a watch on them, officials said. The dam received abundant fresh water this monsoon and in order to deal with the threat of industrial effluents reaching the dam through the Bandi River, number of sand mounds have been built as insulators.

"In the past these mounds have been flattened by industrial elements and the effluent had reached the dam polluting its water beyond any utility”, said the official. “So this time, we have decided to install CCTV cameras around these mounds to keep a watch on any such move to flatten them and route the effluent to the dam in the river”, the official added.

Many factory owners have dug craters around the industrial area and highway to dump the effluents, which has a devastating impact on the soil. The administration has also given directions to plug these craters with marble slurry and make sure the effluent is not dumped there. A report from the ground water and agriculture departments has also been sought.

A petition is pending before the National Green Tribunal (NGT) pertaining to rampant pollution in Bandi river and Nehra dam due to textile dyeing/printing industry and in 2016, about 600 textile units of the district were shut for a long time.

