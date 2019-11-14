International Development News
Development News Edition

Chilkur Balaji devotees celebrate decision on Sabarimala review

Several devotees on Thursday celebrated the decision of the Supreme Court to refer review petitions concerning Sabarimala to a larger bench.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 15:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 15:30 IST
Chilkur Balaji devotees celebrate decision on Sabarimala review
Chilkur Balaji devotees welcomed the Sabarimala judgment by Supreme Court. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

Several devotees on Thursday celebrated the decision of the Supreme Court to refer review petitions concerning Sabarimala to a larger bench. "Truly it is a great victory and relief to the devotees of Sabarimala. The judgment has been referred to a seven-judge bench by a ratio of 3:2. The precedent is that if the decision has been sent for a review then the earlier decision does not remain valid," Archaka Rangarajan said.

The Supreme Court clarified that the right of Muslim women to enter mosques and that of Parsi women to enter fire temple are also connected matters. Noting that courts should tread cautiously in matters of religious beliefs, the court referred the judgment to a seven-judge bench. The split 3:2 verdict saw Justices Nariman and Chandrachud differ, with Justice Nariman saying the issues of Muslim or Parsi women weren't even before the Court in the present batch of petitions.

The verdict comes just two days ahead of the Sabarimala Temple reopening for the two-month-long 'mandalam' season from November 16. The apex court, by a majority verdict of 4:1, on September 28, 2018, had lifted the ban that prevented women and girls between the age of 10 and 50 from entering the Ayyappa shrine in Kerala and had held that this centuries-old Hindu religious practice was illegal and unconstitutional.

The bench comprised then Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman, Justice AM Khanwilkar, Justice DY Chandrachud, and Justice Indu Malhotra, who was the lone dissenter. In February 2019, the Supreme Court had reserved judgment after hearing several pleas filed by parties such as the Nair Service Society, the priest of the temple and the Travancore Devaswom Board, seeking a review of the court's September 28 judgment.

Chilkur Balaji Temple was at the forefront in the Telugu States along with crores of believers in Kerala in organising special rituals and protests against the 2018 judgment. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Risk of European recession "very low" - ECB's De Guindos

The likelihood of the European economy falling into recession is very low the European Central Banks Vice President Luis De Guindos said on Thursday but cautioned about an ongoing period of sub-par growth in the bloc. De Guindos made the co...

Artificial Sweeteners, an Alternative to the Sumptuous Silent Killer - Sugar

The Debate Continues, Says HEAL Foundation NEW DELHI, Nov. 14, 2019 PRNewswire -- India has the highest number of adults with type 2 Diabetes across the world. The International Diabetes Federation estimates that there were 72 million case...

Jaipur Foot event in Capitol Hill next week

An event on Indias iconic Jaipur Foot will be held in the US Capitol Hill next week, celebrating the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the organisers said. The Jaipur Foot, a prosthetic limb, was developed in 1968 by a group of emi...

Soccer-Under-fire Courtois says he is among world's best keepers

Belgiums Thibaut Courtois says he is among the worlds leading goalkeepers despite facing criticism over his form for Real Madrid in recent months. Ive shown that I belong among the best in the world. There are perhaps 10 great goalkeepers a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019