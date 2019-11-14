New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm
These are the top stories from the northern region at 4.45 pm CHANDIGARH DEL23 HR-CABINET EXPANSION Khattar expands council of ministers; 10 MLAs inducted Chandigarh: More than two weeks after taking oath as the Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday expanded his council of ministers by inducting 10 members. AYODHYA DES1 AYODHYA-FIRST-TIME-VISITORS From Bihar to Gujarat: First-timers flock to Ayodhya after SC verdict Ayodhya, Nov 14 (PTI) Wearing a yellow kurta with 'Jai Shri Ram' prints and sporting a prominent 'tilak' on his forehead, teenager Shivam Kumar travelled all the way from Bihar's Rohtas district to Ayodhya, carrying a sack full of bricks to deposit at a Ram temple workshop in the holy town.
By Kunal Dutt LUCKNOW DES11 UP-AYODHYA-RIZVI Wasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple in Ayodhya Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizmi on Thursday announced he is donating Rs 51,000 for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. MIRZAPUR DES4 UP-CAMPUS-CASE Case registered against dy chief proctor of BHU south campus for removing RSS flag from campus Mirzapur (UP): A case has been registered against a senior Banaras Hindu University official for allegedly removing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag from its south campus in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, officials said on Thursday.
LUCKNOW DES2 UP-DM-VIDEO-TRANSFER UP govt removes Amethi DM after video with kin of BJP leader's slain son goes viral Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed Amethi District Magistrate Prashant Sharma, a day after a video clip of him meeting the bereaved family of Vijay Kumar Singh alias Sonu Singh went viral on the social media. BALLIA DES7 UP-MAURITIUS PM Buzz in Ballia as 'native' Jugnauth becomes Mauritius PM Ballia (UP): The election of Pravind Jugnauth as Mauritius prime minister has created a buzz in the district’s Rasra area, from where his ancestors are said to have migrated to the island-nation. NEW DELHI DEL31 MHA-JK-LD ADVISORS Two advisors to LG of JK appointed New Delhi: Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat K K Sharma have been appointed as the advisors to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
NEW DELHI DES5 DL-ODDEVEN-GOEL Vijay Goel protests against Kejriwal govt's odd-even scheme, terms move political New Delhi: BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel on Thursday staged a fresh protest against the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme, saying Delhi has become a "gas chamber" despite its implementation..
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
