International Development News
Development News Edition

Ghaziabad: SSP asks to send bills after food vendors accuse cops of not paying for meals, sweets

A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Ghaziabad, Anuj Gupta has gone viral on social media in which he has alleged harassment of his colleagues at the hands of police personnel stationed across the district.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 17:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 17:35 IST
Ghaziabad: SSP asks to send bills after food vendors accuse cops of not paying for meals, sweets
SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh speaking to reporters in Ghaziabad on Thursday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Ghaziabad, Anuj Gupta has gone viral on social media in which he has alleged harassment of his colleagues at the hands of police personnel stationed across the district. He also alleged that the policemen didn't pay for their meals and other sweets, especially ordered during Diwali.

"I am putting forth the problems being faced by colleagues as I am their president. Restaurants, bakeries, and sweet shops are being harassed by the police personnel at every level. They usually ask for food for free or at half price, this happens at all levels be it chowki, or station," Gupta told reporters here. "During Diwali, there was no police station from which sweets, meals or dry fruits were not asked for and sent by us. We are legitimate businessmen who are being untowardly extorted by the police. I, therefore, urge the administration and especially the SSP to take strict action in this regard as this kind of behavior will not be tolerated anymore," he added.

Replying to this, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh, however, said that he was yet to receive the letter but had already issued instructions in this regard to ensure the money owed to the businessmen is paid timely. "A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Anuj Gupta is getting viral in which he has alleged that some police personnel has not paid for the meals consumed by them and also they have not paid for some sweets asked for during Diwali," Singh told reporters here.

"I am yet to receive this letter, and due to the absence of his number in the letterhead, I am unable to contact him. I have requested him to forward this problem to the SP, City or contact me directly," he added. The SSP further said that the vendors could send the bills directly to his office and added that he had issued a written notice asserting that he can be contacted directly if such a situation arises in the future.

"They can also send the bills to my office for timely payment of their dues. I have also sent a written notice asking people to contact me in future if such a problem arises," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Kapur & Co lead India's charge in Day 1 of Panasonic Open

Indian golfers Shiv Kapur, Arjun Prasad, M Dharma and Shankar Das shot identical scores of five-under-67 to be tied third behind leader Thai Itthipat Buranatanyarat on day one of the USD 400,000 Panasonic Open India 2019 here on Thursday. T...

On Indian Buddhist monk Kumarajiva's trail in China, two BJP leaders visit his temple

Two senior BJP leaders on Thursday visited Indian Buddhist monk Kumarajivas temple in Chinas Gansu province as part of a 11,050 km journey to connect with places traversed by him in the 4th century AD to spread Buddhism in the country. Taru...

India has to be self-sufficient in high grade steel: Pradhan to industry

Union Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan stressed on the need to make India self-sufficient in high grade steel and sought collective efforts of the industry to make the sector future-ready. Metals, including steel, continue to play a vital ...

SA to strive to further reduce child and maternal mortality: Mthembu

Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu says South Africa will continue working to improve access to reproductive health care services.Speaking at the International Conference on Population and Development ICPD, which is currently underw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019