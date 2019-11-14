Ghaziabad: SSP asks to send bills after food vendors accuse cops of not paying for meals, sweets

A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Ghaziabad, Anuj Gupta has gone viral on social media in which he has alleged harassment of his colleagues at the hands of police personnel stationed across the district. He also alleged that the policemen didn't pay for their meals and other sweets, especially ordered during Diwali.

"I am putting forth the problems being faced by colleagues as I am their president. Restaurants, bakeries, and sweet shops are being harassed by the police personnel at every level. They usually ask for food for free or at half price, this happens at all levels be it chowki, or station," Gupta told reporters here. "During Diwali, there was no police station from which sweets, meals or dry fruits were not asked for and sent by us. We are legitimate businessmen who are being untowardly extorted by the police. I, therefore, urge the administration and especially the SSP to take strict action in this regard as this kind of behavior will not be tolerated anymore," he added.

Replying to this, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ghaziabad, Sudhir Kumar Singh, however, said that he was yet to receive the letter but had already issued instructions in this regard to ensure the money owed to the businessmen is paid timely. "A letter written by the president of Association of Food Operators, Anuj Gupta is getting viral in which he has alleged that some police personnel has not paid for the meals consumed by them and also they have not paid for some sweets asked for during Diwali," Singh told reporters here.

"I am yet to receive this letter, and due to the absence of his number in the letterhead, I am unable to contact him. I have requested him to forward this problem to the SP, City or contact me directly," he added. The SSP further said that the vendors could send the bills directly to his office and added that he had issued a written notice asserting that he can be contacted directly if such a situation arises in the future.

"They can also send the bills to my office for timely payment of their dues. I have also sent a written notice asking people to contact me in future if such a problem arises," Singh said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)