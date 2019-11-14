International Development News
Wanted Kolkata jewellery designer arrested

A 38-year-old jewellery designer, who was on the run after allegedly cheating and pocketing valuables worth crores from Kolkata, was arrested in the western suburb of Andheri here, police said on Thursday. Mumbai crime branch's Unit 12 arrested Raja Subolchandra Mondal, a resident of Howrah in Kolkata, from the western suburb of Andheri on Wednesday, an official said.

Mondal worked as a jewellery designer and used to take orders from jewellers and individuals, he said, adding that while making ornaments, the accused allegedly pocketed some portion of them. On August 23, Mondal decamped with a diamond necklace, worth Rs 57 lakh, the official said.

At least eight cases under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code are registered against Mondal at different police stations in Kolkata, the official said. Over the last couple of months, the accused has been changing his location to evade arrest and had travelled to Mumbai in the last few days, he said.

On interrogation, the police also found that Mondal had cheated State Bank of India's Kolkata branch by selling his flat, which he had mortgaged with the bank, without its permission, the official added..

