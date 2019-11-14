International Development News
Whatever defence requires, Centre will provide it without delay: Shripad Naik

Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, on Thursday said that Centre will fulfil requirements of the defence units for equipment without delay.

Union Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Defence, Shripad Naik, on Thursday said that Centre will fulfil requirements of the defence units for equipment without delay. "Goa Shipyard is also adding new technology. It is the need of the hour for Defence (industry). Whatever Defence, Coast Guard and Navy requires, the government of India will fulfil their demands without delay," Shripad Yesso Naik, Union Minister of State for Defence told reporters on the sidelines of launching of 3rd offshore patrol vessel of the 05 CG OPV.

Naik, who is also the Minister of State for AYUSH, said they are trying to take AYUSH treatment to every home in India. "We are trying to take AYUSH to every home. Our doctors are helping out people with AYUSH schemes in every health centre, at district community hospitals too," Shripad Naik said.

"I can say today that people are getting more and more interested in AYUSH. We have started an All India Institute of Ayurveda in Delhi in 2016. People's interest has increased. Nearly 2000 people visit the OPD every year. Our doctors are serving them. The infrastructure that we have today is not enough. Therefore we have started a process of starting a district hospital in every district. Work on at least 100 hospitals has started and is in completion stage," he added. The Minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying under AYUSHMAN Bharat, he has sanctioned 12500 wellness centres.

"These wellness centres will have all facilities and technologies and doctors will be able to work at villages and taluka centres," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

