ECoR to complete 2 railway line electrification by year-end

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:28 IST
The Railways is targetting to complete the electrification of the Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh and Naupada-Gunupur lines in Odisha by the end of 2019, an East Coast Railways (ECoR) official said here on Thursday. The work in the 56-kilometre Lanjigarh Road-Junagarh branch line of the Vizianagaram-Titilagarh-Raipur route and 90-kilometre Naupada-Gunupur branch line of Howrah-Chennai route is being done on a war footing, he said.

While the electrification of the Lanjigarh Road- Junagarh line will cost Rs 62 crore, that of the Naupada- Gunupur line will cost Rs 105 crore, the official said. Electrification in the main line sections of the Sambalpur division -- Jharsuguda-Sambalpur, Sambalpur-Angul, Sambalpur-Titilagarh, Titilagarh-Singapur Road and Titilagarh-Raipur -- has been completed, he said.

The work at Belsonda-Komakhan-Khariar Road in Titilagarh-Raipur railway section will be completed by the end of November 2019, the official said. He said electrification of the under-construction 289 kilometre Khurda Road-Balangir railway line project has been started and Rs 265 crore has been earmarked for it..

