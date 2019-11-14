Maha govt sanctions Rs 110 cr for CCTVs at police stations

The Maharashtra government has increased the budget for the installation of CCTV cameras inside police stations across the state from Rs 72.60 crore to Rs 110 crore, an official said on Thursday. The decision was taken by a high-power committee on Wednesday and the state home department issued a government resolution in this regard on Thursday, he added.

To prevent custodial deaths, the Bombay High Court in August 2014 had directed the state government to install CCTV cameras inside police stations, he said. The order was issued in light of a case filed by Leonard Valdaris, whose son Agnelo died in custody on April 18, 2014 at Wadala Railway police station and death of Akash Kharade at Samta Nagar police station.

To prevent such untoward incidents, the Maharashtra government had initially decided to install CCTV cameras at 25 police stations in Mumbai, he said. In the next stage, the court had ordered installation of CCTVs at all police stations in Maharashtra.

The high power committee had sanctioned a budget of Rs 72.60 crore and tender process was floated, official said. The lowest bidder, who participated in the process submitted the cost of Rs 110 crore, including taxes and service charges for the CCTV installation at all police stations, he said..

