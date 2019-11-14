MP govt to bear medical expenses of gas tragedy activist

The Madhya Pradesh government announced on Thursday that it will bear expenses of treatment of Abdul Jabbar, a prominent activist working for the victims of the 1984 Union Carbide gas leak tragedy. Jabbar has been undergoing treatment for the past few months.

He is convener of the Bhopal Gas Peedith Mahila Udyog Sanghathan, one of the organisations championing the cause of victims of the gas leak incident which claimed at least 2,000 lives. Wishing him early recovery, chief minister Kamal Nath said in a tweet, "The state government will bear the medical expenses of the treatment of Abdul Jabbar Bhai, who has been continuously fighting for the survivors of the Bhopal gas tragedy." PTI ADU MAS KRK KRK.

