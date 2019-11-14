Forces recover IED near Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on the outskirts of the city here on Thursday, the CRPF said.

The device, weighing around 2 kg, was inside a pressure cooker found near the highway, CRPF spokesman Pankaj Singh said.

The officer said the IED was recovered near the Entrepreneurship Development Institute (EDI) building in Pampore area here.

