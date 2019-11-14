Man killed after falling from balcony in north Delhi

A person has died after falling off the balcony of a house in north Delhi's Sarai Rohilla area, police said on Thursday. The deceased was identified as Gangaram, a native of Rajasthan, who was working as a mason here, they said, adding that the incident took place around 9 am on Tuesday.

Gangaram and his co-worker, Gajender, were engaged to do some work at the house in Inderlok area, police said. In his complaint, Gajender alleged that the owner of the house refused to provide them any safety equipment for the work and instead asked them to climb up using the balcony, a senior police officer said.

Gangaram climbed up the balcony without any gear and after sometime, lost balance and fell, the complaint stated. He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the officer said.

A case has been registered and a probe initiated, he added.

