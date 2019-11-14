New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm

These are the top stories from the northern region at 8.30 pm CHANDIGARH DEL60 HR-LD-CABINET EXPANSION Khattar ministry finally takes shape, 10 MLAs sworn in Chandigarh: Nearly three weeks after taking oath, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday gave shape to his council of ministers by inducting 10 new members including one from ally JJP and an independent. AYODHYA DES1 AYODHYA-FIRST-TIME-VISITORS From Bihar to Gujarat: First-timers flock to Ayodhya after SC verdict Ayodhya: Wearing a yellow kurta with 'Jai Shri Ram' prints and sporting a prominent 'tilak' on his forehead, teenager Shivam Kumar travelled all the way from Bihar's Rohtas district to Ayodhya, carrying a sack full of bricks to deposit at a Ram temple workshop in the holy town.

LUCKNOW DEL85 UP-EPF-ARREST 2 more arrested over UP power corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF investment in scam-hit DHFL Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Thursday arrested two more people in connection with the UP power corporation's Rs 2,600-crore PF investment in scam-hit DHFL, taking the total number of arrests to five, a senior official said. LUCKNOW DES11 UP-AYODHYA-RIZVI Wasim Rizvi donates Rs 51,000 for Ram temple in Ayodhya Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Shia Central Waqf Board chairman Wasim Rizmi on Thursday announced he is donating Rs 51,000 for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya. MIRZAPUR DES4 UP-CAMPUS-CASE Case registered against dy chief proctor of BHU south campus for removing RSS flag from campus Mirzapur (UP): A case has been registered against a senior Banaras Hindu University official for allegedly removing a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) flag from its south campus in Uttar Pradesh's Mirzapur district, officials said on Thursday.

LUCKNOW DES2 UP-DM-VIDEO-TRANSFER UP govt removes Amethi DM after video with kin of BJP leader's slain son goes viral Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government on Thursday removed Amethi District Magistrate Prashant Sharma, a day after a video clip of him meeting the bereaved family of Vijay Kumar Singh alias Sonu Singh went viral on the social media. BALLIA DES7 UP-MAURITIUS PM Buzz in Ballia as 'native' Jugnauth becomes Mauritius PM Ballia (UP): The election of Pravind Jugnauth as Mauritius prime minister has created a buzz in the district’s Rasra area, from where his ancestors are said to have migrated to the island-nation. NEW DELHI DEL31 MHA-JK-LD ADVISORS Two advisors to LG of JK appointed New Delhi: Retired IPS officer Farooq Khan and former bureaucrat K K Sharma have been appointed as the advisors to the Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

SHIMLA DES32 HP-CONG HP Cong leaders creating rifts within party may face expulsion: Rajni Patil Shimla: Himachal Pradesh Congress leaders indulging in infighting may face expulsion from the party, Congress Working Committee (CWC) member and HPCC in-charge Rajni Patil said on Thursday. NEW DELHI DES36 DL-JNU-LD STATUE Objectionable messages found written on base of Vivekananda statue at JNU New Delhi: Objectionable messages, mostly directed towards right-wing outfits, were found written on the pedestal of a yet to be unveiled statue of Swami Vivekananda on the JNU campus on Thursday.

NEW DELHI DEL71 DL-POLLUTION-CHILDREN'S DAY Gloom and doom on Children's Day in polluted Delhi-NCR New Delhi: Once upon a time not so long ago, this was a day when when schools in the Delhi-NCR region organised picnics, games and other fun outdoor events, celebrating Children's Day and also the delicious nip that signalled the onset of winter. NOIDA DES31 NCR-MANUAL SCAVENGING Noida: Workers found cleaning sewage-filled drain without protective gears Noida (UP): Sanitation workers engaged by the Noida Authority here have allegedly been found cleaning sewage without safety gears like gloves and boots, in violation of a central law that prohibits manual scavenging in the country..

