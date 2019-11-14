International Development News
MLA Bachchu Kadu arrested during protest march to Raj Bhavan

  • PTI
  • Mumbai
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 21:14 IST
At least six persons including MLA Bachchu Kadu were arrested on Thursday after they took out a protest march towards Raj Bhavan here over various demands of farmers including crop loan waiver, police said. Kadu, president of the Prahar Janshakti Party who won the last month's Assembly poll from Achalpur in Amravati district, led the march to highlight various problems of farmers including non-payment of crop insurance, loan waiver and crop damage due to the recent unseasonal rains.

Kadu and the farmers had planned to stage a protest at Raj Bhavan at Malabar Hill in south Mumbai to put forth their demands before Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, as the state is under President's rule since Tuesday. But they were taken into custody at Marine Drive, said a police official.

They were subsequently arrested and released on bail. Unseasonal rains have damaged standing crop on over 70 lakh hectares in the state, according to Maharashtra government officials.

The state recently approved Rs 10,000 crore as special provision towards immediate assistance to farmers..

