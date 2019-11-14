Ghaziabad: District admin imposes hefty fines on 2 construction companies

The Ghaziabad district administration has imposed hefty fines on two construction companies for violating air pollution control norms. District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey said a fine of Rs 1.01 crore was imposed on APCO company which was involved in construction of a road near the embankment of Hindon river in Indirapuram.

Nine people were arrested during a raid conducted by the additional district magistrate (ADM City) and regional officer of the pollution control board, he said. Similarly, a fine of Rs 1.01 crore was imposed on Apex company in Siddhartha Vihar colony, Pandey said.

The raids were conducted by the district administration in compliance of the orders of the Supreme Court and the National Green Tribunal to check increasing pollution levels. On October 15, a team was constituted in the name of GRAP Implementation squad (GIS). The squad has 28 officials, including the district magistrate, to reduce the pollution level in the district.

In the last 10 days, 267 people were found guilty of increasing pollution by burning garbage and e-waste. A pecuniary fine of Rs 6, 18, 61,000 was imposed on polluting units on the recommendation of GIS.

