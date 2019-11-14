International Development News
Man detained for punching journalist at KIFF

A man was detained on Thursday for allegedly punching a journalist during the screening of a film at state-run Nandan Auditorium here during the 25th Kolkata International Film Festival, police said. The accused, Rohitasho Mukherjee, was detained after interrogation based on a complaint lodged by reporter Suranjan Dey, a police officer said.

Dey, who is associated with a Bengali magazine, alleged that Mukherjee had punched him on the face during an argument over occupying seats during the film screening, he said. Mukherjee, however, alleged that Dey had pounced on him during the argument and he had reacted only in self- defence, the officer said.

The accused was taken to Hastings police station for interrogation, he said. Following the incident, journalists covering the festival protested at the venue.

KIFF organising committee Chairperson Raj Chakraborty said the authorities informed the police after the incident. He said despite the incident, the screening of the film went uninterrupted.

Minister of State for Cultural Affairs, Indranil Sen, said police will look into the matter and ensure the safety of the journalists..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

