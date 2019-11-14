International Development News
Development News Edition

SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action on corruption allegation: Justice Joseph

The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 22:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 22:13 IST
SC order on Rafale review pleas not a bar for CBI to take action on corruption allegation: Justice Joseph
Supreme Court of India. . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court order doesn't bar the CBI from taking action on allegations of corruption in the Rafale fighter jet deal, Justice KM Joseph wrote in his ruling on review petitions seeking a probe in the case. Justice Joseph, in a separate but concurring with the ruling of the other two judges of a Supreme Court bench in the case, said the investigating agency was free to take action in accordance with the law on complaints of corruption.

He agreed with Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul on the final judgement but wrote his separate opinion in the case. CBI can take action on complaints alleging corruption in the deal if it gets approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act, Justice Joseph said.

Justice Joseph observed that the review petitioners - former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie, and advocate Prashant Bhushan -- have otherwise made out a case for acting on the complaint. The judge, however, said no direction in that regard can be given by the court. He said that the petitioners have filed the complaint before CBI fully knowing that Section 17A constituted a bar to any inquiry or investigation unless there was previous approval.

The Judge noted that the petitioners have not sought any relief in the writ petition for prior approval as per Section 17A. "In fact, a request is made to at least take the first step of seeking permission under Section 17A of the 2018 Act. Writ Petition was filed on October 24, 2018, and the complaint is based on non-registration of the FIR. There is no challenge to Section 17A. Under the law, as it stood, both on the date of filing the petition and even as of today, Section 17A continues to be on the Statute Book and it constitutes a bar to any inquiry or enquiry or investigation," he said.

"The petitioners themselves, in the complaint, request to seek approval in terms of Section 17A but when it comes to the relief sought in the Writ Petition, there was no relief claimed in this behalf," Justice Joseph noted. He further wrote: "Even proceeding on the basis that on petitioners complaint, an FIR must be registered as it purports to disclose cognizable offences and the Court must so direct, will it not be a futile exercise having regard to Section 17A."

As per the directions given in Lalitakumari case judgement, FIR in corruption cases can be registered only after a preliminary enquiry, but Justice Joseph said the petitioners have not sought the relief of a preliminary enquiry being conducted. "However, it is my view that the judgment sought to be reviewed, would not stand in the way of the CBI from taking action on complaint in accordance with the law and subject to CBI obtaining previous approval under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act," he added.

The three-judge bench today dismissed the review petition filed against its December 14, 2018 judgement upholding the deal of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Report: Rockets C Capela evaluated for concussion

Houston Rockets center Clint Capela is expected to miss at least one game after being evaluated for a concussion, ESPN reported Thursday. Capela bumped his head while attempting to draw a charge on the Los Angeles Clippers JaMychal Green du...

Ex-governor Deval Patrick enters crowded 2020 Democratic race

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick joined the crowded 2020 presidential race on Thursday, signalling the concern some Democrats have about the leading candidates just three months before the first primary. The 11th-hour entry of Pa...

UPDATE 5-Student gunman kills 1, wounds others at California high school

A California high school student dressed in black is suspected of having opened fire on campus on Thursday, killing at least one person and wounding several others before he was arrested, officials said. Suspect is in custody and being trea...

Kenya, Somalia agree to restore ties after spat over oil rights

Kenya and Somalia agreed to restore ties on Thursday after a months-long spat over oil rights that led the neighbours to halt the issuance of visas on arrival for each others citizens. The two East African nations agreed to normalise bilate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019