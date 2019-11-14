2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim and Ashiq Yousuf of Ganderbal district, officials said.

The probe began after a man, named Bilal Ahmad of Banihal, lodged a written complaint at Banihal Police Station that Qasim of Kangan has duped him and his friends of Rs 1.5 lakh by giving them fake joining letters for a post in the Territorial Army, they added. The police swung into action and arrested Qasim and his associate Yousuf. Copies of fake appointment orders and joining letters of 161 CO TA Indian Army were also recovered from their possessions, they said.

During sustained questioning, the accused confessed that they have duped lakhs of rupees from people from Bishna, Kupwara, Banihal, Ramban, Samba, they said. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)