International Development News
Development News Edition

2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jammu
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 23:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 23:44 IST
2 nabbed in JK for duping youths in the name of providing job in army
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Jammu and Kashmir Police said on Thursday it has busted a job scam by arresting two persons who duped several people of lakhs of rupees on the pretext of landing them a job in the Army. The accused have been identified as Mohammad Qasim and Ashiq Yousuf of Ganderbal district, officials said.

The probe began after a man, named Bilal Ahmad of Banihal, lodged a written complaint at Banihal Police Station that Qasim of Kangan has duped him and his friends of Rs 1.5 lakh by giving them fake joining letters for a post in the Territorial Army, they added. The police swung into action and arrested Qasim and his associate Yousuf. Copies of fake appointment orders and joining letters of 161 CO TA Indian Army were also recovered from their possessions, they said.

During sustained questioning, the accused confessed that they have duped lakhs of rupees from people from Bishna, Kupwara, Banihal, Ramban, Samba, they said. Further investigation in the case is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

Malawi’s farmers expected to benefit from 40 million Norwegian Kroners

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

European pilot group demands action over Ryanair sick leave policy

The European Cockpit Association ECA pilot group has urged regulators to take action over what it described as a safety hazard caused by Ryanairs approach to flight crews sick leave, according to a letter seen by Reuters.Europes largest bud...

Coalition fighting Islamic State had 'difference of opinion' on repatriation of detainees

Members of a coalition fighting Islamic State had a difference of opinion at a meeting in Washington on Thursday on whether jihadi detainees should be repatriated, the U.S. Special Representative for Syria Jim Jeffrey said.There was some di...

UPDATE 2-Goldman's Blankfein calls Warren's criticism of billionaires 'tribalism'

Lloyd Blankfein, a former Goldman Sachs chief executive, criticized Elizabeth Warren for engaging in the vilification of billionaires on Thursday and said that maybe tribalism is just in her DNA, after he appeared in the presidential candid...

Napoli to join Cubs as quality assurance coach

Former major league catcher and first baseman Mike Napoli will join the Chicago Cubs coaching staff, according to multiple reports Thursday. Napoli, who hit 267 home runs over 12 seasons with the Los Angeles, Texas Rangers, Boston Red Sox a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019