New Ashok Nagar: 3 injured as parking dispute leads to scuffle

Three men were injured after a scuffle over a parking dispute in East Delhi's New Ashok Nagar area, police said on Thursday. The incident took place on Tuesday.

One of the victims alleged that he was hit with a helmet, while another claimed he and his family members were thrashed too, they said, adding the injured were taken to different hospitals and are under treatment. Counter FIRs have been filed by the two parties and the matter is being probed, a senior police officer said.

In his complaint, Ghaziabad-resident Bharat Bhushan, a pharmacist, has stated that he parked his car outside his brother's shop in New Kondli market at 4pm on the day of the incident. "When I stepped out of the car, a man told me not to park there. I told him that it was my brother's shop and I often park my car there. After this, he hurled abuses and punched me. Later, he called his friend Nikhil and they hit me with a helmet on my head. My brother came out after some time and the two men beat him up as well. I lost my gold chain in the fight," Bhushan stated.

He also alleged that the men were accompanied by a woman who pushed him. While in his complainant Amit has alleged that his bike was stuck because Bhushan parked his car outside the shop.

"I came with my family to the market and was trying to start my bike when a man parked his car right near the exit. I told him to move his car so that I could take my bike out but the man slapped me and started beating me up. My brother and mother came to stop the fight but the man thrashed them too," according to his complaint, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)