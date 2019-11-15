International Development News
Development News Edition

Some people using tongue very loosely: Dhankhar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 11:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 11:23 IST
Some people using tongue very loosely: Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Friday said some people are using their "tongue too often and very loosely" but that will not deter him from serving the people of the state. In a veiled reference to Dhankhar, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that those holding constitutional posts have become BJP mouthpieces.

Declining to comment on Banerjee's jibe on Thursday accusing him of exceeding his brief and trying to run a parallel government, Dhankhar said there was no need to play every ball in the game of cricket. "Some people are using their tongue too often and very loosely. There is no need to play every ball in the game of cricket. I would continue to serve the people of the state," Dhankhar said.

No one should make a comment without properly understanding his statements, the governor said. His statements came a day after a fresh war of words erupted between the governor and the state government over distribution of relief for devastation brought by cyclone 'Bulbul'.

Dhankhar had also slammed the state government for not responding to his request for a helicopter to travel 300 kilometres and said whenever he gets a communication from the chief minister, he responds within 24 hours. The governor was on Thursday refused permission for a chopper to travel to Farakka in Murshidabad district, making it the second such instance in one week.

Dhankhar visited Farakka on Friday morning to attend a programme. The request for the chopper was made well in advance but there was no response from the administration, a Raj Bhavan source said.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), however, questioned the need for a helicopter for the governor's travel and termed it 'absurd' and 'misuse of public money'. Earlier this week, the governor had requested for a helicopter to travel to Shantipur in Nadia district to attend a festival, which was also turned down by the West Bengal government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

ONGC Q2 profit falls by 24 pc to Rs 6,263 crore on lower crude price realisation

Indias largest energy company Oil and Natural Gas Corporation ONGC has reported a 24.2 per cent year-on-year fall in its standalone net profit to Rs 6,263 crore for the quarter that ended on September 30. The company had posted a profit of ...

NFL-Browns' defensive hits Pittsburgh quarterback with helmet in nasty end to victory over Steelers

A violent incident marred the end of the National Football League game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday, when Browns defensive end Myles Garrett ripped the helmet off Pittsburgh quarterback Mason Rudolph and ...

Scoreboard at Lunch on Day 2 of India vs Bangladesh, 1st Test

Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the first Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday. Bangladesh 1st Innings 150 all out India 1st InningsMayank Agarwal batting 91 Rohit Sharma c L Das b A...

CJI Gogoi issues notices in all case on his last working day in SC

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Friday issued notices in all the ten cases listed before him, as today is his last working day in the Supreme Court. He is slated to retire on November 17. Justice Ranjan Gogoi was appointed as the Chi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019