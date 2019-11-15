Tamil Nadu: SI sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering interrogator in 2014

A district court in Tamil Nadu has sentenced a sub-inspector in Rameswaram to life imprisonment for murdering an interrogator in his chamber in 2014. The sub-inspector identified as Kalidas shot an interrogator named Seyed Mohammed in 2014.

Kalidas was working at SP Pattinam police station in Ramanathapuram district. Kalidas was suspended from SI service soon after the incident, but as per reports, he rejoined service after the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court stayed his suspension. (ANI)

