Highways closed as higher reaches of Kashmir receives fresh snowfall

  • PTI
  • |
  • Srinagar
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 12:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 12:21 IST
Highways were closed as a precautionary measure after the higher reaches of Kashmir received fresh snowfall on Friday, with the meteorological department predicting light rains or snow over the next two days, officials said. The famous ski-resort in Gulmarg in north Kashmir's Baramulla district recorded about six inches of fresh snowfall, a meteorological department official here said.

Areas in the higher reaches of the valley and Ladakh received fresh snowfall overnight which continued in the morning, he said. There were reports of fresh snowfall in other high-altitude areas of Kashmir including Gurez, he added.

The official said Drass in Ladakh's Kargil district recorded around one-inch snowfall while Zojilla Pass on the Srinagar-Leh national highway received five inches of snow. Rains lashed areas falling in the valley's plains, including, Srinagar.

The snowfall and rains have led to the closure of Srinagar-Jammu national highway, Srinagar-Leh national highway and the Mughal Road. "All highways are closed as a precautionary measure due to the snowfall," an official of the Traffic Control Room here said.

The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rains or snow in Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours. There is a possibility of scattered light rain or snow over Ladakh region, it said.

There are also chances of widespread to isolated light rain or snow over the next two days, the MeT office said.

