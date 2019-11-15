International Development News
Development News Edition

Toxin responsible for death of birds around Sambhar Lake, says expert

AK Katariya, Professor, Apex Centre for Animal Disease, Bikaner on Friday suggested that the mysterious deaths of a large number of birds in Jaipur are probably because of Avian Botulism, a serious neuromuscular illness of birds caused by a toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Jaipur (Rajasthan)
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 13:40 IST
Toxin responsible for death of birds around Sambhar Lake, says expert
Around 1000 birds including that of migratory species were found dead around Sambhar Lake in Jaipur on Nov 12 [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

AK Katariya, Professor, Apex Centre for Animal Disease, Bikaner on Friday suggested that the mysterious deaths of a large number of birds in Jaipur are probably because of Avian Botulism, a serious neuromuscular illness of birds caused by a toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium. "Symptom of paralyzes in wings suggest the death of birds could be due to Avian Botulism. This disease is caused due to exposure to bacteria caused by dead birds or by eating food. After falling prey to this disease, the birds are unable to walk and fly which leads to their death," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Around 1000 birds have been found dead around the country's largest inland saltwater lake - Sambhar Lake situated in Jaipur on Tuesday, November 12. The carcasses include not only the indigenous but also migratory birds that flock to the lake each year.

The state government has ordered an investigation into the death of around a thousand birds in the vicinity of the lake. Terming the birds' death as 'worrying,' the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government was taking "immediate steps to prevent deaths during this migratory season."

According to an officer, around thousand birds of 20-25 species were found dead Tuesday morning around Sambhar Lake in Dudu. The authorities believe that the deaths were caused due to water contamination. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Lawyer-police clash: HC grants interim protection from arrest to two cops

The Delhi High Court granted interim protection from arrest on Friday to two police officials who were booked in connection with the clash between lawyers and the police in Tis Hazari court earlier this month. A bench of Chief Justice D N P...

Two cops arrested in bribery case

A police sub-inspector and a constable were arrested for accepting a bribe of Rs 80,000 from a scrap dealer here, police said on Friday. Sub-inspector Rahul Rodhe and constable Shaikh Anwar Shaikh Nisar have been arrested for demanding and...

Sterling flat as election optimism offset by post-Brexit pessimism

Sterling was down slightly against a stronger dollar but little changed against the euro on Friday, as investors hopes for a Conservative majority in the Dec. 12 election were tempered by concerns about the broader economic outlook.The poun...

Italy to press ahead with web tax despite U.S. warning - deputy min

Italy intends to go ahead with its plan to introduce a new tax on digital companies, including U.S. tech giants, despite threats of retaliation from Washington, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said on Friday. The levy, due to be int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019