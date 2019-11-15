Toxin responsible for death of birds around Sambhar Lake, says expert

AK Katariya, Professor, Apex Centre for Animal Disease, Bikaner on Friday suggested that the mysterious deaths of a large number of birds in Jaipur are probably because of Avian Botulism, a serious neuromuscular illness of birds caused by a toxin that is produced by the bacterium Clostridium. "Symptom of paralyzes in wings suggest the death of birds could be due to Avian Botulism. This disease is caused due to exposure to bacteria caused by dead birds or by eating food. After falling prey to this disease, the birds are unable to walk and fly which leads to their death," he said while speaking to ANI in New Delhi.

Around 1000 birds have been found dead around the country's largest inland saltwater lake - Sambhar Lake situated in Jaipur on Tuesday, November 12. The carcasses include not only the indigenous but also migratory birds that flock to the lake each year.

The state government has ordered an investigation into the death of around a thousand birds in the vicinity of the lake. Terming the birds' death as 'worrying,' the Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that the government was taking "immediate steps to prevent deaths during this migratory season."

According to an officer, around thousand birds of 20-25 species were found dead Tuesday morning around Sambhar Lake in Dudu. The authorities believe that the deaths were caused due to water contamination. (ANI)

