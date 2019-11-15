Undertrial prisoner dies in Odisha

A 34-year-old undertrial prisoner lodged at a sub-jail in Odishas Ganjam district died on Friday, a jail official said. The deceased has been identified as Daktar Sahu alias Dakat, a resident of Badagada in Ganjam district.

The undertrial prisoner, who was facing murder charges, was lodged at Aska sub-jail since October 29. Jailor Chitta Ranjan Sahu said, Dakat fell unconscious 15 to 20 minutes after he woke up on Friday morning.

He was immediately rushed to Aska hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, the jailor said. Dakat's brother Kuna Sahu, a co-accused in the same case, was lodged in the same cell.

The body was sent for post-mortem examination at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here. "We suspect that his death was due to cardiac arrest.

However, the exact reason will be known only after the post- mortem examination," the jailor said. Meanwhile, the police has registered a case of unnatural death.

"We have registered a case and an inquiry has been launched," said Inspector-in-Charge of Aska police station PK Sahoo. Family members of the deceased have not lodged any complaint so far, he said..

