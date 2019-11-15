International Development News
Development News Edition

Odd-even scheme not a solution to air pollution: SC

The Supreme Court on Friday called the odd-even rationing scheme "half-baked" and said that it might not be a solution to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 15:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 15:01 IST
Odd-even scheme not a solution to air pollution: SC
The Supreme Court . Image Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Friday called the odd-even rationing scheme "half-baked" and said that it might not be a solution to control the deteriorating air quality in the national capital. The apex court said that despite the implementation of the scheme, the pollution levels have continued to increase.

Advocate Mukul Rohatgi, representing Delhi government, told the court that if certain exemptions are removed, it will help. "We are trying to work it out further. If two-wheelers are not allowed, the city will come to a standstill," he said. He further said that stubble burning is the main cause of air pollution.

The court pulled up AAP-led Delhi government and asked it to apprise it about the effect of the scheme on air pollution levels. "Even Delhi government's affidavit says we have not conducted such study on the odd-even. It's a halfway solution, either it's full odd-even or no odd-even, there has to be no exemption. We don't know whether it's really working or not," the top court said.

It added, "Delhi is suffering badly, the AQI is almost 600 even today. How do people breathe?" The court also directed the Centre to prepare a road map for installation of air-purifying towers to deal with the pollution crisis in the national capital.

The air pollution levels in Delhi and its adjoining areas remained in the 'severe' category today for the third consecutive day. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in the national capital was recorded at 482 which falls under the 'Severe' category with PM10 being 504 and PM2.5 - 332, according to Center-run SAFAR. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Kuwait Prime Minister resigns along with his government

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

OPPO Ranks No.1 in the Customer After-sales Service: Counterpoint Research

In line with its efforts to constantly provide comprehensive customer experience across verticals, OPPO has been rated as the No. 1 smartphone brand in after-sales services. According to a study conducted by Counterpoint Research, OPPO is ...

Aishwarya Rai documents her party time with Katy Perry

The party hosted by Karan Johar was a star-studded affair. Among other celebrities, former Miss World and actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also marked her presence when she documented her gala time by sharing a gorgeous picture along with Pop s...

Vantage Capital exits $18.5 million investment in Genser Energy

Vantage Capital VantageCapital.co.za, Africas largest independent mezzanine fund, announced this week that it successfully exited its 18.5 million mezzanine investment in Genser Energy, a management-owned, independent power producer. Gense...

US jails Iranian businessman for violating sanctions

An Iranian businessman Behzad Pourghannad was sentenced to 46 months in prison for violating US sanctions against Iran, the US Department of Justice DOJ said on Thursday. The US department, in a release, alleged that Pourghannad had partici...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019