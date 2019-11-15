Gold worth Rs 1.33 crore seized from Oman flight

Unclaimed gold worth Rs 1.33crore concealed onboard an Oman Airways flight that arrivedhere from Muscat has been recovered, Customs authorities havesaid

Based on information, the plane was checked completelyon Thursday and the search yielded three bundles in plasticadhesive tape concealed under a passenger'sseat, a press release from the Customs said

When the bundles were opened, three gold bars weighingone kg each along with three gold plates, allweighing 3.365 kg and valued at Rs 1.33 crore, were recovered,the release said.

